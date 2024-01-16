Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Boarskin Ring
Ring - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 40
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
31 gil
Bonuses
GP
+17
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 30
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
40
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Woolen Yarn
5
Boar Leather
5
Crystals
Wind Shard
4
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
39
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
137
Max Quality
1340
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
