FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Blue Zircon Earrings of Slaying
Earrings - Item Level 539
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
PGL LNC MNK DRG SAM RPR - Lv. 86
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+94
Vitality
+98
Determination
+91
Direct Hit Rate
+64
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 76
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
539
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Blue Zircon
8
Manganese Ingot
8
Grade 5 Strength Alkahest
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
87
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3200
Max Quality
6900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2482
Craftsmanship
2626
