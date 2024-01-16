Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Blue Chrysanthemum Corsage

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

13

7

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Bear Fat
7
Item Icon
Blue Chrysanthemums
7
Item Icon
Underground Spring Water
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

