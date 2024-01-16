Games
Bloody Knife Blades
Part - Item Level 55
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A pair of blood-soaked blades retrieved from the site of a gruesome battle.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
16 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
55
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
