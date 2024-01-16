Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Blood of the Vortex
Samurai's Arm - Item Level 95
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
56
Physical Damage
49.28
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
SAM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
204 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+31
Vitality
+31
Skill Speed
+35
Determination
+24
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
95
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Wolfram Ingot
1
Electrum Ingot
1
Vortex Feather
1
Aqueous Whetstone
1
Demimateria of the Vortex
1
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
