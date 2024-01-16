Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Bladed Lantern Shield
Shield - Item Level 39
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
141
Block Strength
141
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 39
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
24 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+2
Vitality
+3
Direct Hit Rate
+4
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 29
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
39
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Ingot
4
Steel Plate
4
Steel Rivets
4
Tallow Candle
4
Crystals
Ice Shard
4
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
37
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
128
Max Quality
1220
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
