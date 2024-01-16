Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Bladed Lantern Shield

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

141

141

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
4
Item Icon
Steel Plate
4
Item Icon
Steel Rivets
4
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Item Icon
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

