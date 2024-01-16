Birch Branch

Games
Item Details
Details
The thin branch of a birch tree.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
980 gil
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
