Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Birch Branch

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The thin branch of a birch tree.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

How to Unlock the Vanu Vanu Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Vendor Items
placeholder
Nerium,Ian Taylor
FFXIV Skybuilders’ Tools Guide - Final Relic Macro, Gathering Rotation
Shikhu
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams