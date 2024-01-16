Destiny 2
Item Icon

Barding of Divine Light

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor that radiates Light.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Saffron Cloth
3
Item Icon
AR-Caean Velvet
3
Item Icon
Thylacoleo Leather
3
Item Icon
Crystal of Divine Light
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

