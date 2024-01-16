Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Bamboo Planter
Furnishing - Item Level 288
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A short, square planter made for growing bamboo.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
288
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Cut Stone
8
Bamboo Stick
8
Potting Soil
8
Zelkova Lumber
8
Crystals
Ice Shard
8
Wind Shard
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
69
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1030
Max Quality
1755
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1050
Craftsmanship
1075
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
