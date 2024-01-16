Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Bamboo Planter

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A short, square planter made for growing bamboo.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Cut Stone
8
Item Icon
Bamboo Stick
8
Item Icon
Potting Soil
8
Item Icon
Zelkova Lumber
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
8
Item Icon
Wind Shard
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

