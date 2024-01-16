Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Bamboo Fence

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A garden partition evoking a distinctly Far Eastern aesthetic.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Bamboo Stick
32
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
32
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

