Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Back Bar
Table - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A tall wooden shelf commonly used in taverns to store and display liquor.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
120 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Lignum Vitae Lumber
28
Set of Liquor Bottles
28
Crystals
Ice Crystal
28
Wind Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
2300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
All Rewards For FFXIV's The First Hunt for Genesis Moogle Treasure Trove
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Paladin Rework in Patch 6.3: A New, Simpler Rotation
Mike Williams
FFXIV 6.2 MSQ — How to Get Back to Troia Keep After Leaving
Jenny Zheng