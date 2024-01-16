Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Back Bar

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A tall wooden shelf commonly used in taverns to store and display liquor.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
28
Item Icon
Set of Liquor Bottles
28
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
28
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

