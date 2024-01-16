Games
FFXIV
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Aurum Regis Earrings of Fending
Earrings - Item Level 145
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciples of War or Magic - Lv. 58
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
130 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+25
Vitality
+26
Critical Hit
+20
Determination
+29
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 48
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
145
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Gloaming Coral
5
Hardsilver Ingot
5
Aurum Regis Nugget
5
Grade 1 Vitality Dissolvent
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
5
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
58
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
500
Max Quality
2560
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
535
Craftsmanship
570
