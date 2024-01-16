Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Aurum Regis Earrings of Fending

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Gloaming Coral
5
Item Icon
Hardsilver Ingot
5
Item Icon
Aurum Regis Nugget
5
Item Icon
Grade 1 Vitality Dissolvent
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
5
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

