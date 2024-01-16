Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Aurum Regis Crown of Healing
Head - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
146
Magic Defense
84
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
212 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+38
Vitality
+33
Spell Speed
+43
Determination
+31
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Larimar
2
Aurum Regis Ingot
2
Amphiptere Leather
2
Landborne Aethersand
2
Grade 2 Mind Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
850
