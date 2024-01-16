Games
Aurum Regis Circlet of Healing
Head - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
133
Magic Defense
76
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
177 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+32
Piety
+29
Vitality
+29
Determination
+40
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
150
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Chimerical Felt
2
Hardsilver Ingot
2
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Grade 1 Mind Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
2700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
