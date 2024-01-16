Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Aurum Regis Circlet of Healing

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

133

76

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Chimerical Felt
2
Item Icon
Hardsilver Ingot
2
Item Icon
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Item Icon
Grade 1 Mind Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

