FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Augmented Heavy Wolfram Cuirass

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

159

159

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Wolfram Square
2
Item Icon
Heavy Wolfram Cuirass
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria II
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

