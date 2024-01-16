Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Augmented Agonia

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

85

97.47

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Onyx
7
Item Icon
Prismatic Ingot
7
Item Icon
Hades's Auracite
7
Item Icon
Sandalwood Lumber
7
Item Icon
Kingcraft Demimateria
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

