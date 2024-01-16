Games
Ash Shortbow
Archer's Arm - Item Level 15
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
20
Physical Damage
18.67
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
ARC BRD - Lv. 15
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
11 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+2
Dexterity
+3
Skill Speed
+3
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 5
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
15
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ash Branch
1
Ash Lumber
1
Hempen Yarn
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
