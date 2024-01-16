Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Ash Picatrix
Arcanist's Grimoire - Item Level 13
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
18
Physical Damage
17.76
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
ACN SMN SCH - Lv. 13
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
9 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+2
Intelligence
+2
Direct Hit Rate
+3
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 3
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
13
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Ash Log
1
Ash Lumber
1
Cotton Yarn
1
Enchanted Copper Ink
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
13
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
54
Max Quality
310
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
