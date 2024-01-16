Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Ash Picatrix

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

18

17.76

2.96

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Ash Log
1
Item Icon
Ash Lumber
1
Item Icon
Cotton Yarn
1
Item Icon
Enchanted Copper Ink
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

