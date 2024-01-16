Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Enchanted Copper Ink
Reagent - Item Level 6
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Ink fortified with copper sand to improve aetherial conductivity.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Copper Sand
1
Beastkin Blood
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
4
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
10
Max Quality
104
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
11
Craftsmanship
22
Related Posts
FF14 Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week - May 24, 2019
Nerium
Minecraft Lapis Lazuli Ore Guide – Best Level/Height to Mine in 1.20
Dillon Skiffington
How To Get the Flying Chair and Magicked Bed Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi