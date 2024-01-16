Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Ash Cavalry Bow
Item Icon

Ash Cavalry Bow

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

33

29.04

2.64

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Ash Lumber
3
Item Icon
Oak Branch
3
Item Icon
Beast Sinew
3
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

