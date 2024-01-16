Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Ash Cavalry Bow
Archer's Arm - Item Level 32
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
33
Physical Damage
29.04
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
ARC BRD - Lv. 32
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
5368 gil
Sells for
51 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+6
Dexterity
+6
Critical Hit
+9
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 22
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
32
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ash Lumber
3
Oak Branch
3
Beast Sinew
3
Steel Ingot
3
Crystals
Ice Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
31
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
106
Max Quality
900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
