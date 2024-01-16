Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Arbor Interior Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An interior wall that puts you in an idyllic arbor setting.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
3
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
3
Item Icon
Matron's Mistletoe
3
Item Icon
Growth Formula Gamma
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

