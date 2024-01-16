Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Arbor Flooring
Flooring - Item Level 30
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Flooring that puts you in an idyllic arbor setting.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Chamomile
3
Aldgoat Leather
3
Growth Formula Gamma
3
Crystals
Wind Shard
3
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
102
Max Quality
425
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
