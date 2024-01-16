Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Arbor Flooring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Flooring that puts you in an idyllic arbor setting.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Chamomile
3
Item Icon
Aldgoat Leather
3
Item Icon
Growth Formula Gamma
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Item Icon
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

