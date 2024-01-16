Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Arachne Bandana of Striking

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

68

68

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Emerald
2
Item Icon
Pinprick Pebble
2
Item Icon
Platinum Nugget
2
Item Icon
Arachne Velveteen
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

FFXIV Raid Guide: The Weeping City of Mhach
Mike Williams
FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week – April 22, 2022
Nerium
FFXIV Grand Company Seals to Gil Guide - Earn Money With Seals (2022)
Dillon Skiffington