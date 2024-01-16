Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Arachne Bandana of Striking
Head - Item Level 110
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
68
Magic Defense
68
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
130 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+23
Vitality
+23
Skill Speed
+24
Determination
+17
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
110
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Emerald
2
Pinprick Pebble
2
Platinum Nugget
2
Arachne Velveteen
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
480
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
407
Craftsmanship
451
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
620
Related Posts
FFXIV Raid Guide: The Weeping City of Mhach
Mike Williams
FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week – April 22, 2022
Nerium
FFXIV Grand Company Seals to Gil Guide - Earn Money With Seals (2022)
Dillon Skiffington