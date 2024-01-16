Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Anti-shark Harpoon
Miscellany - Item Level 265
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A harpoon particularly effective for warding off sharks...by stabbing them.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Harpoon Components
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
2304
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
Harpoon Components
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
2304
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
Harpoon Components
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
2304
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Harpoon Components
4
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
2304
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Harpoon Components
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
2304
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Harpoon Components
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
2304
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Harpoon Components
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
2304
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Harpoon Components
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
2304
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Controversial FFXIV Mod GShade Returns, But The Community Isn’t Convinced
Mike Williams
What Your Favorite Man in FFXIV Says About You
Natalie Flores
Smash Ultimate Meta Knight Guide – Moves, Outfits, Strengths, Weaknesses
Dillon Skiffington