FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Amber Earrings
Earrings - Item Level 49
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 49
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
43 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+5
Tenacity
+10
Vitality
+7
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 39
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
49
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Amber
6
Electrum Ingot
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
180
Max Quality
2000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
