Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Altered Cotton Bandana
Head - Item Level 12
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
27
Magic Defense
27
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 12
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+1
Vitality
+1
Dexterity
+1
Determination
+1
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 2
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
12
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Undyed Cotton Cloth
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
13
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
54
Max Quality
310
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Related Posts
How to Make Gil With Desynthesis in FFXIV
mothsworn
FFXIV 6.1 Patch Notes Summary; Here's All the Good Stuff [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
FFXIV Guide: How To Get All The Garo Collaboration Gear, Mounts, and Titles
Mike Williams