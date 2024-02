A simple but hearty breakfast oft supped upon by Temple Knights before taking their morning tilts. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Tenacity Bonus: +4% (Max 28) VIT Bonus: +4% (Max 27) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No