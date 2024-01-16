Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Ala Mhigan Saw

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

43

40.13

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Snailfish Oil
2
Item Icon
Chromite Ingot
2
Item Icon
Zelkova Lumber
2
Item Icon
Everborn Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Mastercraft Demimateria
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

