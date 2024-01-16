Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Ala Mhigan Cross-pein Hammer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

43

40.13

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Snailfish Oil
2
Item Icon
Chromite Ingot
2
Item Icon
Zelkova Lumber
2
Item Icon
Everbright Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Mastercraft Demimateria
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

