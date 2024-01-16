Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Aesthete's Hatchet

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

51

54.4

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Slithersand
2
Item Icon
Merbau Lumber
2
Item Icon
Brashgold Plate
2
Item Icon
Cobalt Alloy Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
No Man's Sky Egg Sequencer Guide - How to Overdose, Creature Color
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Endwalker: Aether Currents - Labyrinthos Map, Locations & Coordinates
Mike Williams