FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Aesthete's Halfgloves of Gathering

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

332

166

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Slithersand
2
Item Icon
Duskcourt Cloth
2
Item Icon
Megalania Leather
2
Item Icon
Defthand's Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

