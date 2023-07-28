Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FINAL FANTASY XIVINFO

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

When will Final Fantasy XIV Release on Xbox?

The console wars may not be over, but it doesn't apply to Eorzea.

Mills Webster,Jessica Scharnagle

About the Authors

Mills Webster

Mills is a freelance writer and lifelong fan of the Final Fantasy franchise. After playing Final Fantasy VIII for the first time in the distant year of 1999, he's enjoyed every game in the series since. He's played Final Fantasy XIV since 2016, clocking over 6,000 hours and earning his in-game mentor crown.

Jessica Scharnagle

Starting as an esports journalist in 2018, Jessica has been writing for a little over five years now. She is a big Final Fantasy XIV nerd who has been playing since 2021 and has put a more than normal amount of hours in it since then. She also teaches journalism at Rowan University.

Related Posts

Final Fantasy XIV Is Finally Coming to Xbox
Dillon Skiffington
KOTOR 3 Was the Biggest Missed Opportunity of the EA Star Wars Run
Kat Bailey
Check Your Email, Lest Your Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order Be Cancelled
Kenneth Shepard