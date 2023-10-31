How to Get the Uolosapa Minion in FFXIV

Final Fantasy XIV's patch 6.51 introduced plenty of new things. Other than the zany platforming available in the Fall Guys collaboration, FFXIV also released a new Variant and Criterion Dungeons for players to enjoy. This lush Dungeon holds plenty of records, chests, and enemies to encounter. The Dungeon offers numerous potential rewards, including a mount, a new hairstyle, gear, and even a new title. While some of this loot is purchased after the Dungeon is completed, other items can only be found while running through the Duty itself.

How to Get the Uolosapa Minion

Before the Uolosapa Minion can be obtained, players will first need to unlock the Variant Dungeon. To trek to Aloalo Island, players should head to Old Sharlayan at X: 12.0, Y: 13.3. They'll find a quest called "Stranger from Paradise", a reference to the Final Fantasy Origin game of the same name. After completion of this quest, the Dungeon will be available to explore.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Variant Dungeons differ from typical Dungeons because they can be run with a team or by an individual player. They also offer some choices, allowing players to pick paths to proceed through the Dungeon. There are similarities though, like the personal spoils chests players can find as they explore.

The Uolosapa minion can be found within one of these chests, waiting to be let out of the box by a lucky player. This drop is rare, which means most players will probably have to run through Aloalo Island multiple times to catch a glimpse of this adorable creature. These chests also award Aloalo Potshards, which can be used to obtain other items exclusive to this Variant Dungeon. Keep in mind, chest drops are individual for each player, rather than split between the party present. So, don't forget to crack open those chests!