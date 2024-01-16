Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FINAL FANTASY XIVGUIDES

PUBLISHED

How to Get the UFO Mount in FFXIV

Abduct this mount into your collection today!

Michael Hassall

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Related Posts

5 Weird Secrets Hiding in Red Dead Redemption 2
Jordan Oloman
Would a Blood Infusion From Carlos Santana Make You Really Good at Guitar, or Just High?
Jordan Mallory
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is Classic Trek, for Better and Worse
Dylan Roth