Recently, Final Fantasy XIV celebrated its 10th anniversary. Since the game's launch, many different expansions, quests, optional areas, and high-end content have been added. In order to claim the Sunforged mount, players will have to work their way through Savage raids.

Savage content is some of the most difficult available in FFXIV, behind the Ultimate fights. This fiery beast appears as a familiar snake from the Asphodelos fights on the ground, and transforms into a vibrant phoenix as soon as the player takes to the skies.

How to get the Sunforged mount in FFXIV

To have a chance at the Sunforged Crystal drop in FFXIV, players will need to beat Pandæmonium's Eighth Circle Savage.

Before Pandæmonium: Abyssos can be tackled (which includes The Fifth through The Eighth Circle), players will need to complete Pandæmonium Asphodelos (The First through The Fourth Circle). To begin unlocking the Abyssos raids, players will need to begin with the quest “An Unwelcome Visitor”. The quest “Who Wards the Warders" must be completed before “An Unwelcome Visitor” and can be grabbed in Labyrinthos at X: 8.6, Y: 27.5.

That quest acts as a prerequisite to unlocking Abyssos: The Fifth Circle. Afterwards, players can look to quest "Masks of the Father" for the raid unlock. This will be in The Gates of Pandaemonium X: 21.5, Y: 19.1. Subsequent quests will unlock Circles Six through Eight. All normal tiers of the raid must be completed before players will be able to move on to the Savage difficulty.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

To unlock Abyssos Fifth through Eighth Circle Savage, players will also need to advance to the quest just after "One Final Wish", which unlocks The Eighth Circle. As soon as the quest "Truth Imperfect" is completed, the next step is to speak to Nemjiji. He can be found in Labyrinthos at X: 8.4, Y: 27.4. Speaking to him will unlock all four levels of Savages, though most players will want to tackle these in order.

The item level limit for The Fifth Circle is 600, then 605 for The Sixth Circle, and The Seventh and Eighth Circle are both item level 610. These raid fights require eight players, as well as a lot more coordination than even Extreme fights. Players can check Party Finders in their Data Centers and servers to see what's available, or make a party of their own. Technically, fights can also be skipped to head right to The Eighth Circle, though it’s not recommended. Getting an understanding of the tier’s mechanics as well as grabbing the gear drops on the way all helps make that final fight a bit easier. The final circle will also always have two phases, marking this fight longer than the previous fights of the same tier.

When the mount drops, a roll will decide who gets to walk away with the prize. The Sunforged Crystal is locked on the marketplace, so beating the fight is the only way to acquire it.