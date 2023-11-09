Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

FINAL FANTASY XIVGUIDES

PUBLISHED

How to Get the Sil'dihn Throne Mount in FFXIV

Sit comfortably upon this regal mount fit for Sil’dihn royalty!

Michael Hassall

In Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.25, players got their first taste of Variant Dungeons as The Sil’dihn Subterrane was released for all to plunder. One of the most sought after mounts to come from this new type of dungeon was the The Sil’dihn Throne, a grand seat for your Warrior of Light to sit, fly, and travel upon.

But the Sil’dihn Throne mount is a reward for completing the Criterion and Savage varieties of the dungeon. There are multiple ways to unlock it, outlined below. Here’s how to get the Sil’dihn Throne mount in FFXIV for yourself.

How to Unlock the Sil’dihn Throne Mount in FFXIV

ffxiv-How to Get the Sil’dihn Throne Mount in FFXIV.jpg
Image via Square Enix

Perhaps the least intensive way to unlock the Sil’dihn Throne is by receiving it as a drop in the Criterion version of the Sil’dihn Subterrane, Another Sil’dihn Subterrane. After the final boss of Another Sil’dihn Subterrane, the chest has the chance to contain the Sil’dihn Throne. The chest also has a guaranteed drop of four Sil’dihn Silver.

If you’re unlucky, and the Sil’dihn Throne doesn’t drop from the dungeon, you can purchase it from Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.0, Y: 13.3) for 100 Sil’dihn Silver. You’d need 25 runs of Another Sil’dihn Subterrane to achieve this, so in all likelihood, the mount would drop for you before that.

Sil’dihn Silver also drops from Another Sil’dihn Subterrane (Savage), again at a rate of our Sil’dihn Silver per run if you fancy the challenge, or prefer the Savage content. 

If none of that sounds appealing, the mount is available for purchase on the market board, but you'll need a significant amount of gil to be able to afford it. 

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

