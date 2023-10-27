How to get the Rhiyes Mount in FFXIV

The Final Fantasy XIV x Fall Guys event brings dozens of new mounts, minions, and glamours to Final Fantasy XIV, but among the most sought-after is the Rhiyes mount. Exclusively tied to the Fall Guys event, the Rhiyes mount is what players consider to be one of the top-tier rewards, and may take some grinding.

Rhiyes is a pun on Rhino and “yes” and has been an unofficial mascot character in Fall Guys for years. Now, FFXIV players can get their hands on this unique and colorful mount. Here’s how to get your own Rhiyes mount in FFXIV.

How to unlock the Rhiyes Mount in FFXIV

Image via Square Enix

The Rhiyes Mount is obtainable by purchasing the Rhiyes Identification Key for 440 Manderville Gold Saucer Fame (MGF) from the MGF trader NPC in the new Blunderville Square area of the Manderville Gold Saucer (X: 3.8, Y: 3.1). You’ll first need to have unlocked Blunderville and the Blunderville events by completing the quest “Just Crowing Around,” which can be accessed in the Manderville Gold Saucer (X: 4.8, Y: 6.1).

MGF is earned by completing Blunderville shows. While every competitor receives MGF, if you complete multiple rounds you'll receive more. If you're eliminated during a stage you'll recieve 50 MGF. For every stage you win/complete you'll recieve a scaling amount of MGF, 100 for Round One, 150 for Round Two, and 200 if you claim the Crown in the Final Round. On average, you should expect to earn around 150-300 MGF per Blunderville show.

At 440 MGF, the Rhiyes mount is one of the most expensive items. This means, you'll need at least two or three shows to obtain enough MGF to buy it, or a single victory and crown claim.

Additionally, MGF is only earnable during the event period. The FFXIV x Fall Guys event will run between Oct. 31 and Dec. 31. You’ll be unable to earn MGF after this, although this event will periodically return and be a semi-permanent fixture in the Manderville Gold Saucer. Although a return date following the December end of the event hasn’t been confirmed, fans are hoping it is a regular occurrence in the Gold Saucer.