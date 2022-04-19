FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)

While players need to play with jobs such as Ninja or White Mage to complete the Main Scenario Quests, they only give players access to a very specific part of Final Fantasy XIV in terms of experience. But, it’s only by leveling The Disciples of the Hand classes that players can enjoy more of what the game has to offer.

The Disciples of the Hand classes, a.k.a. “crafting classes” are not only meant to work only as a support for traditional jobs. Actually, the world of crafting in FFXIV is a complex part of the game, which might make new players feel uneasy and a little bit lost when it comes to starting their journey of making money in Eorzea. But, with this guide, players can find all the assistance they need to level up all nine Disciple of the Hand classes.

General Tips to Leveling Up Crafters in FFXIV

While this guide explains everything players need to know to put all their crafting classes at maximum level, some good practices can make things easier. It’s not mandatory to go through all the steps described in this guide. Even so, keeping them in mind is crucial if players want to further engage with crafting content.

When leveling up, getting more experience is always helpful and there are some solid methods to buff the experience received when crafting items. First, there are the Engineering Manuals and Commercial Engineering Manuals that, when consumed, increase the experience players receive while crafting. Additionally, Free Companies that have access to Helping Hand II will get a buff that boosts crafting EXP by 10 percent.

Disciple of the Hand Gearsets in FFXIV

While a big part of leveling the classes focuses on crafting and delivering items, players still need to worry about upgrading their gearsets. The core statuses for crafters are Craftsmanship, Control, and CP, which determine whether players can finish crafting an item. As players get new entries to their Crafting Log, they will require better pieces of gear to craft higher-level items.

There are two general actions that players should unlock as soon as they become available in order to obtain the minimum stats in order to level up each job. The first is the Materia Melding, unlocked once the “Waking the Spirit” quest is completed. This quest is given by F’hobhas in Central Thanalan at X: 23.5, Y: 13.9. The other is the Advanced Materia Melding rewarded by the “Melding Materia Muchly” quest. Players can begin this quest in Central Thanalan at X: 23.7 Y: 13.6 by talking to Mutamix Bubblypots. These actions allow players to insert materia into their gear as well as overmeld them.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

The most common way of upgrading a gearset is by buying pieces from places such as the Market Board, Grand Companies, or even certain NPCs. Class quests also offer one piece or two of upgrades regularly, so completing them is a great way to acquire free gear. In more advanced stages of the process, special quests reward players with unique gear, such as the Splendorous Tools.

The lists below assist players in finding the best set of gear they can use depending on their level to follow the progress through the steps explained later in this guide. Regardless of the tier, players must always use the Tsai tou Vounou food.

Level 1 - 20 Gear

In this tier, players shouldn’t worry about gear. Using the set rewarded by the initial quests is more than enough to keep using Quick Synthesis.

Level 21 - 40 Gear

By reaching level 20, it’s time for the first major equipment upgrade which can take players up to level 40. Since tools aren’t as important as the rest of the set, it’s not crucial to use their high quality version. Players can buy solid options for the level they are from any Fieldcraft Merchant NPCs. These are Yoyobasa (Ul’Dah - Steps of Thal at X: 14.2, Y: 11.2), Admiranda (Old Gridania at X: 11.4, Y: 10.0), and Syneyhil (Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks at X: 6.3, Y: 11.0).

Level 41 - 61 Gear

When players get to this tier, they can change the whole set of gear for the pieces listed below. For the tools, initially, players can use the ones they can buy from the same Fieldcraft Merchant NPCs aforementioned. However, after level 52, they must buy new tools from Evrardoux, the Fieldcraft Merchant in Foundation - The Pillars at X: 6.5 Y: 9.7.

Level 62 - 70 Gear

Even though this upgrade covers fewer levels than the previous ones, players can’t get further into the leveling process without it. This set is not the cheapest one, so players should prepare to spend a considerable amount of gil. For the Main Hand tool, players can buy it from Shichiko in Kugane at X: 12.7, Y: 12.2. When it comes to getting an Off-Hand tool, buying it off the Market Board, or finding other players to craft them, are the best options.

Level 71 - 80 Gear

Things haven’t changed much compared to the previous tier. Now, for this set, players should use the tools Vernarth sells in the Crystarium at X: 9.3, Y: 14.4.

Level 81 - 90 Gear

Because the method to go from level 81 to 90 changes compared to all the previous tiers in this guide, this new upgrade is excellent to craft more complex items. All the items, including both tools, must be crafted or bought on the Market Board. This time, players must meld some materia to have enough CP to synthesize Collectables.

How to level up all the crafting jobs in FFXIV

In this section, players can find lists of what to do as they progress. As players reach higher levels, they should try to always complete the job quests. Each Disciple of the Hand job has story quests that players get to know about as they do the quests. Even for those who are not interested in the narrative, completing the quests has other benefits. Players not only receive pieces of equipment as rewards, but they also unlock important skills, such as Manipulation.

With this in mind, it’s time to start the journey from level one to 90.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Leveling up from one to 21

As players unlock the crafting classes, there aren’t different methods to gain experience. To level up the initial 20 levels for each class, players should focus on either completing all their Crafting Logs or focusing on Quick Synthesis to make items with low-cost materials.

While going through the whole Crafting Log is less repetitive, it might take more time than the Quick Synth method, especially if players have just started playing the game and don’t have a lot of money to simply buy things on the Market Board. On the other hand, Quick Synthesis is available after crafting an item once. For their first crafting job, players will need to manually craft items until they unlock Quick Synthesis at level 10. Jobs after that will then have Quick Synth available to them immediately.

Listed below are the items players should use Quick Synthesis to craft. Because this method gives less experience than regular crafting, players need to craft the same item a considerable number of times before jumping to the next one on the list.

ALC

CRP

CUL

WVR

GSM

BSM

LTW

ARM

Leveling up from 21 to 40

With all classes at level 20, it’s time to start using The Firmament to level them up. This is the main source of experience for crafters from now on, so players should check if they have all the prerequisites to unlock The Firmament.

First, they need to complete the “Litany of Peace” main scenario quest and be at least level 60. Then, they must go to Foundation at X: 9.7, Y: 11.5 and begin the “Towards the Firmament” quest, given by the Recruitment Notice NPC. After a short chain of quests, players get access to The Firmament where they can complete turn-in quests to level both crafting and gathering classes.

The items listed below are in the Crafting Log in the Sidequests tab.

Leveling up from 41 to 63

While The Firmament is players’ main source of experience, level 50 gives them access to other activities that not only make things less repetitive but also speed the process up.

At level 50, players can finally unlock the Moogle Tribal Quests. Players can complete up to three of these quests per day, making it a consistent source of experience. In addition to this, the materials needed to craft the requested items are provided by the NPCs, making the Tribal Quests one good option to save some gil. To unlock the Moogle Tribal Quests, players need to complete the “Trick and Stones” quest in The Churning Mists at X: 27.2, Y: 34.5. The character who gives this quest is the Seething Stonemason.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

With level 50, Rowena’s House of Splendors system becomes available. It allows players to deliver Collectables, a special list of items that, once crafted, can be turned in by speaking with specific NPCs. These items give a considerable amount of experience to players as well as White or Purple Scrips. To start crafting Collectables, players need to complete the “Inscrutable Tastes” quest given by Morgayne in Foundation at X: 10.1, Y: 10.4).

Custom Deliveries are another type of turn-in missions that players can engage with to gain experience as well as White Craft’s Scrips. There are nine Custom Deliveries NPCs, and players can unlock them as they level up. The first one players can have access to is Zhloe Alipoh by completing the “Arms Wide Open” quest given by Geimlona in Idyllshire at X: 5.8, Y: 6.9.

In The Firmament, players should focus on turning in the following items:

Leveling up from 63 to 70

For this tier, players should still focus on crafting items for The Firmament. However, upgraded versions of some activities unlocked in the previous tier are also great options to gain more experience.

At level 60, players can look for Seigetsu the Enlightened to get and complete the “One Size Fits All” quest in The Azim Steppe at X: 6.1, Y: 23.3 which unlocks the Namazu Tribal Quests. They work similarly to the Moogles, allowing players to complete up to three quests per day. While many quests require crafting specific items, others only ask players to find and interact with NPCs on the map, making the Namazu Tribal Quests an easy way to gain experience every day.

With Stormblood, three new Custom Deliveries NPCs were added to the game, giving players even more options when it comes to speeding up the process of leveling the classes. The first one is M’naago, who is available after players complete the “None Forgotten, None Forsaken” quest. Galiena gives this mission in Rhalgr’s Reach at X: 9.8, Y: 12.5. Kurenai is the other Custom Delivery NPC that players can unlock now. To do so, players need to complete the “The Seaweed is Always Greener” quest. This mission is given by Kojin Hireling in Kugane at X: 10.1, Y: 9.9, but only after players complete Kurenai’s questline. The last NPC is Adkiragh, unlocked by completing the “Between a Rock and the Hard Place” quest that Geimlona gives in Idyllshire at X: 5.7, Y: 6.9.

In The Firmament, the items players should craft are:

Leveling up from 71 to 80

With a new tier, better versions of activities players have been doing so far to help the process are available.

Completing Custom Deliveries is a solid method to complement the overall experience gain. Shadowbringers added three new Custom Delivery NPCs. Kai-Shirr is available once players complete the “Oh, Beehive Yourself” quest. He can be found in Eulmore at X: 11.7, Y: 11.7. The second NPC, Ehll Tou, is a small dragon found in The Firmament at X: 13.5, Y: 11.2 after completing the “O Crafter, My Crafter” quest. The last NPC is Charlemend and players unlock him by finishing the “You Can Count on It” quest. Francel is the NPC who gives this quest and he is found in The Firmament at X: 11.0, Y: 14.5.

As in previous tiers, players can complete Tribal Quests to get even more experience. The Dwarf Tribal Quests are the daily missions for the Disciple of the Hand classes that came with Shadowbringers. To unlock these missions, players need to get the “It’s Dwarfin’ Time” quest, given by Affable Townsdwarf in Kholusia at X: 15.7, Y: 30.3.

Even with these two options and the possibility of delivering Collectables, The Firmament is still the main source of experience to level up the classes consistently and without too much cost. This time, the list of items players need to craft goes as follows:

Leveling up from 81 to 90

For this tier, players should forget about The Firmament and focus their energy on turning Collectables in. When working on Collectables, players should always pick the items that have the same level as them, never lower. In addition to this, players must also try to reach the highest value of Collectability to receive the maximum experience that the item offers.

New Tribal Quests are also available to help players who are going from level 80 to 90. The Loporrit Tribal Quests work the same way as the previous Daily Quests, so players can only complete three per day. To unlock these missions, players need to talk to Dreamingway in Old Sharlayan at X: 11.7, Y: 10.9 who gives the “Must Be Dreaming(way)” quest.