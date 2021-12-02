FFXIV Fisher Job Guide (Patch 6.5)

In Final Fantasy XIV, players can find all types of adventure they might look for. To those who aren’t as excited to tackle complicated fights, playing Fisher is the perfect opportunity to have a challenging yet relaxing experience in the game.

The Disciple of the Land jobs can work only as a complement to the Disciple of the Hand jobs. However, they offer a rewarding experience to players who enjoy exploring each region. By leveling up Fisher, players have the chance to participate in activities that only fishermen can take part in.

How to unlock the Fisher job in FFXIV

Starting the path of fishing is easy and accessible to all players. To unlock this Disciple of the Land job, players need to talk to N’nmulika in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks X: 7.9 Y: 14.2. Found in the Fishermen’s Guild, this NPC gives players the “Way of the Fisher” quest which rewards players with their first rod and some lures to begin their journey. The only prerequisite to unlock this job is to have any other job at level one.

An introduction to Fisher in FFXIV

The Disciple of the Land jobs focus on collecting materials, and the Fisher is responsible for the items that only a rod or spear is capable of retrieving. Fishing may not sound like the most exciting activity in FFXIV, but playing Fisher can be rewarding to those who persevere. Players can sell the fish they catch and the materials they obtain by desynthesizing them, which can sell for a good amount of gil depending on the item.

Fisher differentiates from the other two gathering jobs – Miner and Botanist – because of how specific the fishing system is. One of the differences between these two jobs and Fisher is that players don’t need to find nodes for fishing nor is there a specific number of times players can get material from a fishing spot.

Screengrab by Fanbite via Square Enix

The core concept of the Fisher is built around three skills. First, Bait allows players to choose which lure they are using. Players going for specific fish might need to use a special lure to attract it, so experimenting and carrying more than one is a good habit to have. Having a good quantity of them is also important. Players can use some lures more than once, while others are consumables, spent each time players throw them into the water.

The second skill is Cast, the skill players use to cast their lure into the water. Since it only becomes available when players are near fishing spots, this is their main tool to know where they can cast their lines from. The last skill is Hook, which is used once a fish is on the line.

Part of the fun of playing Fisher is to find new specimens and new fishing locations. As players progress through the game and level up the job, they unlock traits that allow them to fish in the desert sands, clouds, magma, and other unexpected places.

At level 61, players unlock a new modality of fishing: spearfishing. Since diving into the waters of the game is possible, players can explore the deep seas to find unique types of fish.

For more details about the Fisher’s skills, be sure to check the FFXIV official guide.

How to level up fisher in FFXIV

Leveling up Fisher might be challenging, especially for players who just started their adventure in Eorzea. But, the path becomes easier if players learn what are the tools at their disposal.

In this guide, players can find explanations on how to level depending on where they are in the process. This guide is for beginners, which assumes players don’t have the gil necessary to powerlevel up to max.

To boost the experience received, players should try to always take advantage of items such as the Company-issued Survival Manual or foods. While the latter gives them an experience bonus of three percent, the former increases by 150 percent. Players should also try to complete quests while under the effect of Earth and Water, a Free Company action that increases the experience gained from gathering, whenever it is active

Tribal Quests can also help with EXP. These give players access to daily missions specific to Disciple of the Land jobs. Although the number of quests per day is limited to three per tribe, completing these quests rewards players with some experience for completing them.

Gear is extremely important when it comes to gathering jobs. Updating the gearsets as players reach higher levels is important to keep the Gathering, Perception, and GP numbers high enough to catch fish of the same level. While players can buy crafted gear on the Marketboard, those who don’t have the money to invest in some really expensive pieces of equipment can buy them from NPCs.

All FFXIV Fisher quests and their locations

Below is a list of the quests players will need to complete in order to finish all of the job quests for Fisher:

Level Quest Name Area Coordinates Fishing Location Fishing Coordinates Special Conditions Recommended Bait 1 Way of the Fisher Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 7, Y: 14) N/A 1 My First Fishing Rod Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 7, Y: 14) Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 8.1, Y: 15) Lugworm 5 Bigger Fish to Fry Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 7, Y: 14) Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 8.1, Y: 15) Pill Bug 10 The Princess and the Fish Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 7, Y: 14) Middle La Noscea (X: 22, Y: 22) Crayfish Ball 15 Every Fish Has a Silver Lining Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 7, Y: 14) Western La Noscea (X: 30, Y: 30) Rat Tail 20 A Fish in Hot Water Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 7, Y: 14) Upper La Noscea (X: 13, Y: 23) Crow Fly 25 A Game of Cat and Fish Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 7, Y: 14) North Shroud (X: 20.7, Y: 25.5) Mooch Striped Goby Crayfish Ball 30 Like Fish Passing in the Night Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 7, Y: 14) Eastern La Noscea (X: 33, Y: 33) Available from 18:00-06:00 Eorzea Time Spoon Worm 35 A Fish out of Water Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 7, Y: 14) Southern Thanalan (X: 27, Y: 37) Sand Gecko 40 Fishing in the Rain Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 7, Y: 14) Old Gridania (X: 15, Y: 6) Only available during when it’s raining Stem Borer 45 I Believe Fish Can Fly Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 7, Y: 14) Coerthas Central Highlands (X: 13.8, Y: 15) Hoverworm 50 So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 7, Y: 14) Eastern La Noscea (X: 32.3, Y 23.9) Activate Snagging → Mooch Harbor Herring → Double Mooch Ogre Barracuda Rat Tail 50 Plenty More Fish in the Sea Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 7, Y: 14) N/A 53 The Icepick Challenge Ishgard – Foundation (X: 13, Y: 11) Coerthas Western Highlands (X: 28, Y: 18) Stonefly Nymph 55 Invasion of the Supper Snatchers Ishgard – Foundation (X: 13, Y: 11) The Dravanian Forelands (X: 31, Y: 11) Mooch Blueclaw Shrimp Stonefly Nymph 58 One Man’s Fish Is Another Man’s Poison Ishgard – Foundation (X: 13, Y: 11) The Churning Mists (X: 29.3, Y: 25.2) Mooch Sky Faerie Versatile Lure 60 Carpe Diem Ishgard – Foundation (X: 13, Y: 11) The Sea of Clouds (X: 30, Y: 39) Mooch Bullfrog Versatile Lure 60 Whither Wawalago Wanders Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 7.9, Y: 14.5) N/A 63 A Rousing Reunion Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 8.1, Y: 15.2) The Fringes (X: 17.8, Y: 8.9) Only available during the quest Salmon Roe 65 Search for the Spawning Grounds Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 8.1, Y: 15.2) The Ruby Sea (X: 35.5, Y: 10) Only available during the quest Versatile Lure 68 Always a Bigger Fish Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 8.1, Y: 15.2) Yanxia (X: 11.6, Y: 33.3) Spear 7 Icthyosaurs at Sunken Junk nodes with the Large Gig to eventually summon “Swimming Shadows” node Large Gig Head 70 Farewell, and Thanks for the Fish Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 8.1, Y: 15.2) The Ruby Sea (X: 23.1, Y: 10.7) Only available during the quest Live Shrimp

How to level Fisher fast

Level 1 to 70

In this tier, players should focus on participating in Ocean Fishing sessions.

This is a unique duty that only Fishers can participate in and it takes players through an instanced session of fishing. To unlock Ocean Fishing, players need to complete the “All the Fish in the Sea” quest.

Players begin this quest by talking to Fhilsnoe in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks at X: 7.6 Y: 1.7. Players need to talk to Dryskthota in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks at X: 3.1, Y: 12.6 to take part of the duty. Sessions of Ocean Fishing happen in intervals of two hours each, and players need to queue during the first 15 minutes of a session.

Since this duty is available at level one, players don’t need to worry about gearing up. The only drawback of only doing Ocean Fishing is that it’s a duty that takes a lot of time and players might have to wait to board on the next voyage. Ocean Fishing is mandatory content for leveling up Fisher to max level because the experience gained by players escalates with their level. So, even after level 70, Ocean Fishing is still one of the best ways to gain large amounts of experience.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Once players reach level 60, they can go to Azim Steppe at X: 17.4, Y: 37.5 to talk to Floundering Namazu to unlock the Namazu Tribe Quests. To have access to the daily missions, players need to complete the “Something Fishy This Way Comes” quest.

Level 71 - 80

To get from level 71 to 80, in addition to all the previous methods, players can also complete the Crystarium Deliveries. Shadowbringers added these and they give a lot of experience and scrips, so completing them is extremely helpful. To unlock them, first players must have a Disciple of the Hand of Land at level 70 as well as completed the “Crystarium’s Resolve” Main Scenario Quest and “Inscrutable Tastes”. Then, talk to Katliss in The Crystarium at X: 11, Y: 8.5 to accept “The Crystalline Mean”.

At level 70, players can unlock the Qitari Tribal Quests, which are daily missions for Disciple of the Land jobs. By talking to the Concerned Mother NPC in The Rak’tika Greatwood at X: 21, Y: 27.6, players can get “The Stewards of Note” quest that unlocks the Qitari dailies.

Level 81 - 90

With Endwalker, the Disciple of the Land jobs get access to the Studium Deliveries, a new version of the crafting and gathering quests introduced in the previous expansion. Completing these missions rewards players with a lot of experience – and scrips – just like before. To unlock the Studium Deliveries, players need to have completed the “Inscrutable Tastes” quest and the “Sound the Bell, School’s In” Main Scenario Quest. Then head to Qih Aliapoh, an NPC found in Old Sharlayan at X: 4, Y: 9.4 and begin “The Faculty”.

To complement the process of leveling up Fisher, players have access to the Omicron Tribe Quests. These are daily quests that players can complete only with Disciple of the Land jobs. To unlock these Tribe Quests, players need to complete “The Café at the End of the Universe” quest.

Fisher levequests in FFXIV

One of the methods players can use, regardless of the level they are, to gain experience is completing levequests. Players can use them to either spend time between sessions of Ocean Fishing or as a way to powerlevel between tiers. Because players can only accept levequests with allowances and three of these are gained every 12 hours, these missions work only as complementary when it comes to gaining experience.