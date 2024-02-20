Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Palworld
Pokemon
Elden Ring
0Comments
ELDEN RINGNEWS

PUBLISHED

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Reveal Trailer Announced

Nearly a year later, FromSoftware is ready to show off Elden Ring's DLC!

Lucas White

About the Author

Lucas White

Lucas plays a lot of video games. Sometimes he enjoys one. His favorites include Dragon Quest, SaGa, and Mystery Dungeon. He's far too rattled with ADHD to care about world-building lore but will get lost for days in essays about themes and characters. Holds a journalism degree, which makes conversations about Oxford commas awkward to say the least. Not a trophy hunter but platinumed Sifu out of sheer spite and got 100 percent in Rondo of Blood because it rules. You can find him on Twitter @HokutoNoLucas being curmudgeonly about Square Enix discourse and occasionally saying positive things about Konami.

Newest

Related Posts

Everything in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Trailer, Explained
placeholder
Corey Plante
Everything We Know About the Elden Ring DLC: Shadow of the Erdtree
placeholder
Corey Plante
Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree Trailer Reveals New Challenges and a Release Date
placeholder
Brandon Morgan