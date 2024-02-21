Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Palworld
Pokemon
Elden Ring
0Comments
ELDEN RINGNEWS

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree Trailer Reveals New Challenges and a Release Date

The day is finally upon us as FromSoftware and Bandai Namco grace the internet with the Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer.

placeholder
Brandon Morgan

About the Author

placeholder
Brandon Morgan
Newest

Related Posts

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Reveal Trailer Announced
Lucas White
Everything We Know About the Elden Ring DLC: Shadow of the Erdtree
placeholder
Corey Plante
Everything in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Trailer, Explained
placeholder
Corey Plante