Destiny 2 Items
Planck's Stride

merritt k

Season of Plunder has added a set of pirate-themed Eliksni weapons to Destiny 2, including a new machine gun called Planck’s Stride — presumably both a reference to theoretical physicist Max Planck and the act of walking the plank of a pirate ship. Is it worth using in PVE or PVP activities? Here’s our take.

How to Get Planck’s Stride in Destiny 2

Planck’s Stride drops as a reward from seasonal activities — Expedition and Ketchcrash. You can also focus it at the Star Chart, and if you collect enough Deepsight drops of it, you’ll be able to craft one yourself.

Planck’s Stride God Rolls

Planck’s Stride PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Extended Mag
  • Perpetual Motion or Grave Robber
  • One For All or Swashbuckler

I don’t know, man. Planck’s Stride is a kind of mid LMG, which is already not a great weapon type right now. Plus, LMGs without Auto-Loading Holster or Field Prep make me sad. At least you can pull off a Grave Robber/Swashbuckler combo, which also lets you benefit from the Right Hook origin trait and can be fun to run around with in basic playlist activities and story missions. Otherwise, your best bet is something like Perpetual Motion/One For All. But yeah, don’t expect to run this in any high-level content.

Planck’s Stride PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake or Extended Barrel
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Perpetual Motion or Mulligan
  • Harmony or Tap the Trigger

If you put the patience into crafting it, Planck’s Stride can benefit from Enhanced perks in PVP. Enhanced Mulligan plus Enhanced Tap the Trigger can help make it more accurate and give you some leeway on missed shots. But then, that’s a lot of work to put into crafting a weapon that still likely won’t see all that much use in Destiny 2‘s Crucible.

That’s about it for Planck’s Stride. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

Triumphant Arask held the shimmering relic high over his head as he pushed through the glut of his cheering crew. "Right where I said it would be," he shouted to roars of approval. Nothing to do now but secure it in his hideout and wait for Eramis's arrival.

"You," Arask said, pointing out a Dreg who stood at the edge of the scrum, trying desperately not to be noticed. The Dreg looked around in desperate confusion.

"You!" Arask shouted again, striding toward the Dreg, who now tried unsuccessfully to melt into the crowd. "You wagered against me bringing the relic back here, didn't you?" Arask demanded, pushing the iridescent relic into the Dreg's face.

The miserable Dreg shrank and shook its head. "N-no, I—"

"Tell me the truth," Arask said patiently. The eager crewmembers pressed in close.

The trembling Dreg closed his eyes and nodded miserably.

Arask frowned sympathetically. "Say it," he sighed. "Say it."

"I did," squeaked the Dreg, who buried his face in his hands.

Arask nodded and let the Dreg snivel quietly for a moment.

"The blunder booth," he commanded flatly.

The crew erupted in excited howling around him, then set upon the shrieking Dreg and carried him off for punishment.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

