Season of Plunder has added a set of pirate-themed Eliksni weapons to Destiny 2, including a new machine gun called Planck’s Stride — presumably both a reference to theoretical physicist Max Planck and the act of walking the plank of a pirate ship. Is it worth using in PVE or PVP activities? Here’s our take.

How to Get Planck’s Stride in Destiny 2

Planck’s Stride drops as a reward from seasonal activities — Expedition and Ketchcrash. You can also focus it at the Star Chart, and if you collect enough Deepsight drops of it, you’ll be able to craft one yourself.

Planck’s Stride God Rolls

Planck’s Stride PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Extended Mag

Perpetual Motion or Grave Robber

One For All or Swashbuckler

I don’t know, man. Planck’s Stride is a kind of mid LMG, which is already not a great weapon type right now. Plus, LMGs without Auto-Loading Holster or Field Prep make me sad. At least you can pull off a Grave Robber/Swashbuckler combo, which also lets you benefit from the Right Hook origin trait and can be fun to run around with in basic playlist activities and story missions. Otherwise, your best bet is something like Perpetual Motion/One For All. But yeah, don’t expect to run this in any high-level content.

Planck’s Stride PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake or Extended Barrel

Accurized Rounds

Perpetual Motion or Mulligan

Harmony or Tap the Trigger

If you put the patience into crafting it, Planck’s Stride can benefit from Enhanced perks in PVP. Enhanced Mulligan plus Enhanced Tap the Trigger can help make it more accurate and give you some leeway on missed shots. But then, that’s a lot of work to put into crafting a weapon that still likely won’t see all that much use in Destiny 2‘s Crucible.