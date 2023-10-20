Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

No Reprieve

merritt k

Season of Plunder has added a set of pirate-themed Eliksni weapons to Destiny 2, including a Stasis precision frame shotgun called No Reprieve. Here’s our look at the best rolls for the weapon in both PVE and PVP.

How to Get No Reprieve in Destiny 2

No Reprieve drops as a reward from seasonal activities — Expedition and Ketchcrash. You can also focus it at the Star Chart, and if you collect enough Deepsight drops of it, you’ll be able to craft one yourself.

No Reprieve God Rolls

No Reprieve PVE God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling
  • Assault Mag
  • Pugilist or Feeding Frenzy
  • Swashbuckler or Headstone

No Reprieve has some neat perks, but isn’t going to become the new king of shotguns anytime soon. You can roll the new seasonal standard of Pugilist/Swashbuckler if you’re using a melee-focused build, but No Reprieve is probably more useful with a Feeding Frenzy/Headstone combo on a Stasis build with Whisper of Hedrons, because shattering the Stasis crystals created with Headstone can proc Feeding Frenzy. The main advantage of No Reprieve is that it’s easier to get than Heritage, which requires raiding, and can be crafted, unlike Fortissimo-11. If you have a good roll of either of those, then Headstone is really the only thing that would make it worth running.

No Reprieve PVP God Roll

  • Full Bore
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Pugilist or Surplus
  • Swashbuckler or Snapshot Sights

No Reprieve is a better PVE weapon than PVP, but it can do some work in the Crucible if it’s specced out right. With Swashbuckler active, you can get one-hit body shots, plus you benefit from the origin trait Right Hook on melee hits. Alternately, you can run Surplus and Snapshot Sights for better odds getting headshots at a distance.

That’s about it for No Reprieve. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

Alaaks, the Beast Tamer looks down at the Dreg kneeling at her feet. His two arms are spread in supplication.

"Forgiveness," he wheezes.

He is begging, whining like a scolded animal. Even her war beasts wouldn't grovel so.

There is silence but for the familiar thrum of her Ketch and the rasping sound of the war beasts' breath as they doze behind her.

Alaaks taps a claw against her rebreather, then snorts and shakes her head. The Dreg starts to tremble as the Pirate Lord snaps her fingers and her war beasts stir, rising to their feet and stretching lazily before coming to their mistress's side.

"The cache on Europa was lost because of your incompetence," she says to the Dreg. "Now Misraaks will come for us."

The war beasts' teeth gleam in the low light. Their claws scrape against the grated floors. Their hides bear the brand of her flag. They are loyal. They are hungry.

"Mercy," the Dreg whispers. He is quiet. Quavering.

"This IS mercy, Prydis," Alaaks says, her voice lowering. "You haven't faced Misraaks. I have. He knows no mercy or forgiveness."

Alaaks hisses a command to her pack, then folds her four arms over her chest. Her war beasts' salivating smiles split wide as they advance.

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

