Season of Plunder has added a set of pirate-themed Eliksni weapons to Destiny 2, including a Stasis precision frame shotgun called No Reprieve. Here’s our look at the best rolls for the weapon in both PVE and PVP.

How to Get No Reprieve in Destiny 2

No Reprieve drops as a reward from seasonal activities — Expedition and Ketchcrash. You can also focus it at the Star Chart, and if you collect enough Deepsight drops of it, you’ll be able to craft one yourself.

No Reprieve God Rolls

No Reprieve PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Assault Mag

Pugilist or Feeding Frenzy

Swashbuckler or Headstone

No Reprieve has some neat perks, but isn’t going to become the new king of shotguns anytime soon. You can roll the new seasonal standard of Pugilist/Swashbuckler if you’re using a melee-focused build, but No Reprieve is probably more useful with a Feeding Frenzy/Headstone combo on a Stasis build with Whisper of Hedrons, because shattering the Stasis crystals created with Headstone can proc Feeding Frenzy. The main advantage of No Reprieve is that it’s easier to get than Heritage, which requires raiding, and can be crafted, unlike Fortissimo-11. If you have a good roll of either of those, then Headstone is really the only thing that would make it worth running.

No Reprieve PVP God Roll

Full Bore

Accurized Rounds

Pugilist or Surplus

Swashbuckler or Snapshot Sights

No Reprieve is a better PVE weapon than PVP, but it can do some work in the Crucible if it’s specced out right. With Swashbuckler active, you can get one-hit body shots, plus you benefit from the origin trait Right Hook on melee hits. Alternately, you can run Surplus and Snapshot Sights for better odds getting headshots at a distance.