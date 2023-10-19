Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Item Icon

Mechabre

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

The Festival of the Lost is back in Destiny 2, bringing some Halloween flavor to the Tower. This time around, Eva Levante’s brought Guardians a new sniper rifle called Mechabre. Here’s how to get it and a look at the best rolls you should be aiming for.

How to Get Mechabre in Destiny 2

You can get Mechabre by completing Haunted Sectors during the Festival of the Lost. Transforming Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages during Lost Sector completions significantly increases the rate of weapon drops. You also get one on completion of the intro quest to Festival of the Lost.

Destiny 2 Mechabre God Rolls

Mechabre PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Flared Magwell
  • Triple Tap or Clown Cartridge
  • Vorpal Weapon or High-Impact Reserves

Mechabre has some decent options for PVE, but the lack of Firing Line is kind of a bummer. That’s just as well, I suppose, since it seems designed for solo activities — its origin trait Search Party only works if you’re far from any allies. Unfortunately, Mechabre just doesn’t have a ton of great perks in its fourth column for PVE. Slickdraw and Swashbuckler on a sniper? Seriously? Vorpal Weapon is your best bet for a damage buff, though High-Impact Reserves works ok too.

It sure looks cool, and it might have some utility in taking out Champions and powerful enemies in Nightfalls with Anti-Barrier Sniper Rifle in the mix this season, but Mechabre probably isn’t going to become anyone’s go-to sniper for DPS purposes.

Mechabre PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Steady Rounds
  • Snapshot Sights
  • Opening Shot or Moving Target

In PVP, Mechabre can roll the classic Snapshot Sights/Opening Shot sniper combo, which is nice. (Thankfully, the roll everyone gets from Eva for completing the Festival of the Lost intro quest is this combo with a Range masterwork.) We’re trying to bring up its low Stability and high recoil with Arrowhead Brake and Steady Rounds, which will help you land your shots. Moving Target is another option, and Mechabre can roll Perpetual Motion as well, which is a nice combo if you prioritize mobility.

That’s about it for the Mechabre. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2, as well as the rest of our Festival of the Lost content.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

"It's not complicated. I just want to stomp my enemies using a giant mech suit," the Titan mused.

"Seems a little redundant," replied his Hunter teammate.

The pair were stationed at the rim of a canyon, watching their Warlock teammate take readings from a Vex conflux down below. The Titan surveyed the canyon through the scope of his elaborate sniper rifle, while the Hunter scanned his radar for any hint of incoming hostiles.

"I mean, no offense," the Hunter continued, "but you're already an Exo."

The Titan took his eye off the scope and scowled at his teammate. "What the hell do you mean by that?"

"C'mon, man. You know what I mean," the Hunter replied, rolling his eyes.

"What, just because I'm an Exo, I'm an empty mechanized shell or something?" the Titan growled, piqued.

"I didn't say that. It's just… you've already got a machine body. And superpowers. What the hell is a mech suit gonna add?"

"Oh, so just because I'm an Exo, I don't deserve a mech suit?" The Titan began to raise his voice.

"Dude. First of all, mech suits don't exist. Second—"

"Tell that to giant Clovis Bray."

"SECOND," the Hunter continued, "there's nothing a mech suit could do that you can't already. I mean, the Vex actually need theirs to—"

"So NOW I'm a VEX?!" the Titan hollered, throwing his hands up.

"I DIDN'T SAY THAT!"

"GUESS I'M JUST A METAL SHELL FILLED WITH GROSS ELECTRIC MILK—"

A thunderous CRUNCH interrupted the Titan's rant. The pair peered into the valley below, where an enormous Vex Minotaur was lifting its giant metal hoof from the flattened body of their Warlock teammate.

The Guardians winced. There was an awkward silence.

"…All right, I admit it," the Hunter finally spoke up. "That did look like fun."

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

