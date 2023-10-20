Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Horror Story

Alejandro Josan

Originally introduced during the Destiny 2 Season of the Outlaw 2018, the Festival of the Lost 2023 brings Horror Story back as a primary Stasis weapon. It’s also repainted with a magical pink pattern and comes with perks ready to crush the Headless Ones. Make the best out of this Stasis Horror Story with these PVE and PVP god rolls.

Horror_Story_Stasis.jpg

How to Get Stasis Horror Story in Destiny 2

To get the Horror Story, you will have to get the Festival of the Lost event card from Eva Levante. Then, you will have to complete the Automatic Transmission event challenge where you must defeat targets with an auto rifle. It's about 300 targets total, according to Braytech. You can also get it to drop from the Haunted Sector chest.

Horror Story (Stasis) God Rolls

Horror Story (Stasis) PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Break
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Demolitionist
  • Frenzy / Headstone / Vorpal Weapon
  • Search Party

The Horror Story features several traits that are particularly useful in PVE. Demolitionist will grant you grenade energy as long as you continue to land kills, reloading the weapon from reserves once you activate your grenade ability. Frenzy will increase your damage, handling, and reload as long as you remain in combat, making it a great weapon for ad-clear and mob control. You can also try Headstone to create Stasis crystals after precision final blows or even Vorpal Weapon, which increases your damage toward bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active. Search Party grants aim down sights speed and movement speed when there are allies nearby.

Horror Story (Stasis) PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Break
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Dynamic Sway Reduction
  • Target Lock
  • Nadir Focus

In the case of PVP, things are pretty straightforward regarding trait choices for the new Horror Story. Dynamic Sway Reduction will improve your accuracy and stability while you hold down the trigger, which is especially useful for Guardian encounters. Target Lock will increase your damage output as long as you keep your enemies on target. This will also improve your damage capabilities while you’re firing and keep your enemy Guardians in sight. Nadir Focus adds to this combination, rewarding sustained fire by increasing the weapon’s accuracy and range.

About the Author

Alejandro Josan

Alejandro Josan is a video game guide and review writer and has been covering Destiny 2 for Fanbyte since June 2023. He has covered Destiny 2 for sites such as Gamer Journalist and PC Invasion. In every game that features class selection, tanks have always been his class of choice, making him the ideal Titan Guardian. Tier lists, seasonal content, and weapon god rolls are his main focus, and you will find him grinding for Pinnacle Gear every week.

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

