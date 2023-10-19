Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Item Icon

Disparity

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Disparity is an aggressive Stasis pulse rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of the best rolls to aim for with it? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Disparity in Destiny 2

You can get Disparity from completing Season of the Seraph seasonal activities, or by focusing it at the H.E.L.M. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight versions of the weapon, you can also craft it.

Disparity God Rolls

Disparity PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Tactical Mag
  • Outlaw or Rapid Hit
  • Headstone or Desperado
  • Masterwork: Stability

An aggressive-frame Stasis pulse rifle that can roll the Outlaw/Desperado combo? Yes, please! Disparity is a blast to play around with in Destiny 2 PVE, thanks to its hard-hitting shots and wealth of interesting perks. The aforementioned Outlaw/Desperado is a fantastic choice, of course, but it isn’t your only option. Headstone is always nice, and combos great with either Outlaw or Rapid Hit. And having the choice between Outlaw, which shines in lower-level content, and Rapid Hit, which is great in settings where enemies die hard, is fantastic. As a Hakke weapon, Disparity can even use Hakke Breach Armaments, which makes shattering Stasis crystals even easier. Especially for Stasis users who can benefit from Font of Might, Disparity is likely to be a favorite weapon in PVE this season.

Disparity PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Steady Rounds
  • Outlaw or Moving Target
  • Desperado or Kill Clip
  • Masterwork: Range

Disparity isn’t a one-trick pony — it can shred in PVP as well, given the right perk selection. Thankfully, it has a pretty small perk pool, and many of them are useful in the Crucible. In the third column, Outlaw is amazing, giving you a huge buff to reload speed off of only one kill, and again, it works great with Desperado in the fourth column. That said, you also have your pick of a few solid dueling perks to improve Disparity’s performance. Moving Target can be useful in the third column, and if you prefer a straight-up damage buff, then Kill Clip’s always there in the fourth. In PVP, you’re probably going to want to use Ambush as your Origin Trait, which improves range, handling, and damage at the beginning of combat.

That’s about it for Disparity. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

Cadmus Ridge rests within the grip of a storm. Wind-whipped frazil ice scours the exposed superstructure of bygone ambition. Steel crumbles, slowly, to the howling blind; sleet swarms like locusts pecking rust on skeletal decay. A patient war. Inevitable, like entropy.

The storm halts as if detecting a predator on the wind—quiet settles in the moment. A cloaked Vandal stands, and the silhouette of their camouflage breaks against the stillness.

A cloudburst splits the sky, turning the storm and sleet to a surge of needling rain that perforates the Vandal. Soulfire rifts tear open to expel three gargantuan Hive Tomb Ships. They slowly drift into formation, unthreatened, positioning themselves above Riis-Reborn.

From their hulls spew runes of black fire that meet between the ships and ignite into the projection of a bladed terrace, casting House Salvation's new home in shadow.

It is as night. The distant light of the Sun is choked from the sky.

A voice booms like thunder.

HEAR THE DIN OF RAPTURE. WELCOME ME IN YOUR ARMS. CELEBRATE MY ARRIVAL, AND KNOW ME AGAIN. FOR THIS WORLD HAS ALWAYS BEEN MINE.

Deep within Bray Exoscience Creation, Clovis Bray I rouses from infernal calculous; a maintenance coordination AI has signaled an emergency.

"What is it?" Clovis demands.

A monotone version of his own voice responds. "Unknown craft have entered Europan airspace. How shall I respond?"

"Broadcast my voice… and arm the perimeter," Clovis orders.

"Affirmative. Ready upon speaking," the AI informs.

"Alien vessel, this is Clovis Bray. Identify yourself or be destroyed."

The thunder, distant, though no quieter, responds…

"I AM WAR."

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

