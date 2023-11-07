Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Sahil Bajaj

Solstice has returned to Destiny 2 in Season of the Deep and alongside it, the Bonfire Bash activity in the EAZ. While you can still get the Something New Stasis hand cannon and the Compass Rose Solar shotgun, this year’s Solstice brings a brand-new Strand rocket launcher, the Crowning Duologue.

Crowing Duologue is a Precision Frame Strand rocket launcher with an interesting perk pool to say the least. Although it isn’t going to compete with heavy hitters like Apex Predator and the Hothead, it’s still worth considering simply because it is the first ever Strand rocket launcher in the game. Here’s how to get it and the best perks it can get for PVE and PVP.

How to Get Crowning Duologue

You can only get Crowning Duologue during the Solstice event by completing a Bonfire Bash. After earning Silver Leaves, Guardians would need to complete Bonfire Bash, which converts their Silver Leaves into Silver Ash and rewards them with Solstice armor and weapons from the Solstice loot pool. Unlike Silver Ash, you don’t need Silver Leaves to get armor or weapons to drop, meaning you can earn weapons and armor even after you’re done needing Silver Ash to upgrade armor.

Crowning Duologue is not a guaranteed drop, so you may have to do a few runs to get one. However, each completion drops two Solstice rewards, giving you two chances for every Bonfire Bash.

Crowning Duologue God Rolls:

Crowning Duologue PVE God Roll

  • Quick Launch
  • Black Powder or Impact Casing
  • Auto-Loading Holster, Field Prep, Demolitionist, or Impulse Amplifier
  • Hatchling, Envious Assassin, Chain Reaction, or Cluster Bomb
  • Masterwork: Blast Radius

When it comes to PVE, Crowning Duologue is more of an ad clear weapon than it is a DPS weapon. It has tried-and-true perks like Auto-Loading Holster, Impulse Amplifier and Demolitionist that pair with ad clear traits like Chain Reaction and Cluster Bomb. It also has Strand exclusive perks like Hatchling. You could potentially use it for DPS by firing more rockets than you normally would by combining Field Prep and Envious Assassin — which can overflow the weapon with two extra rockets — alongside the origin trait, Dream Work. Dream Work can overflow the magazine with a whole extra rocket, and in this case, give you four rockets to fire in rapid succession.

Sure there isn’t a perk to amplify damage, but to use it in a DPS situation, have a teammate with Gjallarhorn to support you through Wolfpack Rounds. Maybe firing those four rockets could compensate for its lack of power.

Crowning Duologue PVP God Roll

  • Quick Launch
  • Black Powder or High Velocity Rounds
  • Impulse Amplifier
  • Chain Reaction or Cluster Bomb
  • Masterwork: Blast Radius or Velocity

When it comes to PVP, there’s not really much to look at beyond Impulse Amplifier combined with either Chain Reaction or Cluster Bomb. You’re going to want your rocket to hit your opponents fast, and you want the explosions to be big; anything that helps your Velocity or Blast Radius would be a huge plus.

About the Author

Sahil Bajaj

Sahil Bajaj is a Narrative Designer and Game Writer who is currently working as a freelancer. He's worked with companies like Sweet Baby Inc, Veritable Joy and the 4 Winds Entertainment. He plays all Destiny 2 classes equally and is Guardian Rank 11.

Stats

Lore

It took a full seven minutes before Lord Shaxx stopped pretending that the screen in front of him was transmitting a live Crucible match and not a looped recording. He finally let out an aggrieved sigh and folded his arms across his chest.

"Forge."

"If you can spare a few moments," Lord Saladin said, with grim humor, "I wanted to talk."

Shaxx leveled his helmet in Saladin's direction.

Saladin returned his stare. "Fine. It isn't a matter of wanting. We need to talk." Saladin braced himself. "About Twilight Gap."

Shaxx turned to face Saladin, arms sliding down to his sides. His chest expanded as he filled the great bellows of his lungs.

"You made the right call," Saladin said, quickly.

There was a muffled, choked sound from beneath Shaxx's helmet.

"We've always known that much." Saladin's mouth twisted unhappily. He turned his gaze to the City's horizon, feigning interest in a flooded crater near the outskirts. "Even if I refused to admit it."

"You saw hope where I couldn't. I told myself your defiance was grandstanding." Saladin laughed ruefully. "I'd given up. But you—you and your fireteam bought us time. Enough time for all of us to change."

Shaxx stood unmoving. They both waited in protracted silence.

At last, Saladin sighed. "After all these years, after everything… I trust your judgment. I just wanted you to know that."

Shaxx's helmet shifted, just slightly. "Before the end?"

"Before whatever comes next."

Shaxx nodded slowly.

"You know, I had a host of incredibly scathing comments prepared for this moment."

Saladin smiled. "I bet you did."

Launcher Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smart Drift Control

This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. • Moderately controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Quick Launch

This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. • Greatly increases handling speed • Increases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Linear Compensator

This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. • Slightly increases projectile speed • Slightly increases blast radius • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Hard Launch

This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. • Greatly increases projectile speed • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases blast radius

Perk Icon

Countermass

This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Confined Launch

This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. • Greatly increases stability • Increases blast radius • Decreases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Volatile Launch

This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. • Greatly increases blast radius • Slightly decreases handling speed • Slightly decreases projectile speed

