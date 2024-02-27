Final Fantasy XIV
0Comments
PALWORLDNEWS

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Palworld Patch Makes an OP Mining Pal Even Better

The mighty Digtoise gets even stronger!

Michael Hassall

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

