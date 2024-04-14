Articles
Final Fantasy XIVInfinite CraftDragon's Dogma 2Stardew ValleyPokemonDestiny 2PalworldElden RingAnimal Crossing New HorizonsNo Man's Sky
0Comments
MINECRAFTGUIDES

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Are Minecraft Realms Cross-Platform?

Here's everything you need to know about cross-platform play on Minecraft Realms.

Anna Koselke

About the Author

Anna Koselke

Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal.

Newest

Related Posts

Minecraft cross-play: Two characters on a wooden boat float down a river in a dimly lit mangrove swamp forest
Can Minecraft Java Play with Bedrock?
Anna Koselke
Where to Find the Shrine of Zoomios Pieces in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Collin MacGregor
Minecraft Mangrove Block Guide - Finding Trees & Biome, Growing Roots
Otto Kratky