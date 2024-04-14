PUBLISHED
UPDATED
Are Minecraft Realms Cross-Platform?
Here's everything you need to know about cross-platform play on Minecraft Realms.
About the Author
Anna Koselke
Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal.
Newest