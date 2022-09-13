The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is Named Tears of the Kingdom

As part of today’s Nintendo Direct, we finally got the latest news on what everyone has been calling Breath of the Wild 2 but Nintendo refused to name until now. Titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we got surprisingly few details of the game, but I imagine people will be dissecting every single frame of the trailer from now until the game’s release on May 12.

What little we did see maybe speaks volumes on its own, though. Link is seen, among other things, flying on a giant bird statues, rapidly ascending vertically into the sky, and being bathed in golden light in three separate scenarios I am describing. You can watch it for yourself above and see what you can gleam from it.

The game was announced in 2019, but has been delayed publicly at least once from an intended 2022 release date. The last trailer merely said that Tears of the Kingdom, then still untitled, would target Spring 2023. They’re correct with that May date, which is still quite a bit of time away from right now, but that’s fine. I can wait for the sequel to one of the best games of all time, probably.